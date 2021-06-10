Two cops enjoyed service benefits for 8 years without doing the duty; dismissed

Two police constables have been dismissed from service after departmental enquiries revealed that they were absent absented from duty for eight years, but continued to enjoy the service benefits.

The two did not turn up even during departmental enquiry to justify their prolonged absence, following which they were sacked from the police force.

Rajeev Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, has issued orders, dismissing police constables Ramlal Manjule and Samad Shaikh, both of whom were last attached to the Malabar Hill police station, under Rule 3 of Mumbai Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956.

Manjule was transferred to Malabar Hill police station from Tardeo local arms division in June 2012, but despite being relieved from the previous post, he never reported to the police station. Several reminders and notices were sent to him to join duty at the police station, but in vain, police officials said.

Before taking the final decision a show-cause notice was sent to Manjule, but he did not respond to it.

Similarly, Shaikh too remained absent for over eight years and did not report on duty at the Malabar Hill police station. When a final show-cause notice was slapped to him in March this year, he responded to the notice and gave explanation for remaining absent. But the reasons furnished by him in his defence were found not satisfactory and hence procedure for his dismissal was initiated, another officer said.

Both the policemen continued to avail of various benefits of a government employment all these years, a police source said.

The zonal DCP observed that both the police constables have violated the rules under Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

“Their irresponsible approach for duty, indiscipline and misconduct makes them liable to face any punishment under Mumbai Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956. Hence they have been dismissed from the service recently,” said an officer from Zone 2 police.