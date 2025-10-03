NAVI MUMBAI: A tempo driver and cleaner were killed after their vehicle crashed into a parked dumper in Ulwe on Wednesday morning. Repair work was going on at the spot and the dumper was parked outside the barricaded repair area, which is a no-parking zone, the police said. Two dead as tempo rams into parked dumper in Ulwe

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.45 am on Wednesday when the tempo driver Umesh Sadanand Utekar, 45, and the cleaner Suyog Rajendra Pawar, 25, were transporting goods from Chiplun to Bhiwandi. When they reached Ulwe Bridge on Uran–Belapur highway, their tempo rammed into a stalled dumper. “The impact was so severe that Utekar and Pawar were crushed inside the tempo,” said a police officer.

The police’s said that road repair work was underway on the stretch and the dumper was parked outside the barricaded repair area, which is a no-parking zone. “Utekar failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time and crashed directly into it,” the officer said.

On being alerted by the passersby, the police arrived at the spot and rushed Utekar and Pawar to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Subsequently, the police filed a case against the owners of the dumper, Sunil Maruti Kaplikar, 37, and Babu Maruti Kaplikar, 30, under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and served with a notice of appearance, said senior inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe police station.