Two employees of gold merchant steal jewellery worth 1.4 crore

mumbai news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:28 AM IST

According to the complaint, in October, Chawda had planned to go to Nashik to sell gold jewellery. Hence, he brought a lot of gold jewellery to his office. On October 6, he went to a restaurant in Girgaum for lunch. During this time Laxman Rawal and Ramesh Rawal took some jewellery under the pretext of showing it to a prospective customer. (Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Two employees of a Girgaum-based gold merchant have allegedly escaped with their employer’s jewellery worth 1.40 crore. The police have launched a man-hunt to trace both of them.

The two accused have been identified as Laxman Rawal and Ramesh Rawal. Police sources said that they are from Rajasthan and a team will soon go there to look for them.

The complainant Nikhil Chawda, 36, used to sell gold at wholesale rates and has a good customer base.

According to the complaint, in October, Chawda had planned to go to Nashik to sell gold jewellery. Hence, he brought a lot of gold jewellery to his office.

On October 6, he went to a restaurant in Girgaum for lunch. During this time Laxman Rawal and Ramesh Rawal took some jewellery under the pretext of showing it to a prospective customer.

“Since Chawda trusted them, initially he did not doubt their intention. However, when the two did not return for a long time and their phones were also found to be switched off, Chawda realised that they ran away with it,” said a police officer.

Chawda then filed a complaint and an FIR was registered. The duo has been booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
