Two get life terms for 2018 gang murder in Govandi
Mumbai The special MCOCA (the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing 27- year-old Rakesh Chaudhari alias Karim with 47 stab injuries, due to a gang rivalry in Govandi.
The convicts – Shabbir Sayed (27) and Mohammad Jaid Shaikh (29) were members of a gang headed by Abu Baker whereas Chaudhari was the brother of the rival gang leader Rajesh. Both the gangs were involved in illegal electricity supply in the area and cable business as well.
Apart from the murder, the MCOCA court also convicted Sayed and Shaikh for being members of the organised crime syndicate led by Abu Baker and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed fines of ₹11 lakh on them.
The prosecution claimed that Rajesh had a monopoly over illegal electricity supply and providing cable connections in the locality and when he was arrested for his alleged role in a robbery case, Rakesh looked after the gang’s operations. In the meantime, taking advantage of Rajesh’s absence, Abu started entering the businesses and began marking his presence in the locality.
The prosecution claimed that the deceased had slapped the accused. Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them. The prosecution claimed Abu, however, kept a grudge against Rakesh.
He kept quiet till Rajesh was out on parole. The moment he went back to prison, Abu started spreading his area. It was alleged that while the other two accused were in prison, Abu also took over their business, despite resistance from Rakesh.
The prosecution claimed that eventually, on Abu Baker’s instructions, the two convicts on August 15, 2018, assaulted Rakesh with swords and killed him.
The two were booked under MCOCA as the prosecution claimed that Abu was running an organised crime syndicate and had ordered the killing for pecuniary gains and supremacy in illegal electricity supply in the locality.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
