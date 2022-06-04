Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two get life terms for 2018 gang murder in Govandi
mumbai news

Two get life terms for 2018 gang murder in Govandi

Apart from the murder, the MCOCA court also convicted Sayed and Shaikh for being members of the organised crime syndicate led by Abu Baker and sentenced them to life imprisonment
Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai The special MCOCA (the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing 27- year-old Rakesh Chaudhari alias Karim with 47 stab injuries, due to a gang rivalry in Govandi.

The convicts – Shabbir Sayed (27) and Mohammad Jaid Shaikh (29) were members of a gang headed by Abu Baker whereas Chaudhari was the brother of the rival gang leader Rajesh. Both the gangs were involved in illegal electricity supply in the area and cable business as well.

Apart from the murder, the MCOCA court also convicted Sayed and Shaikh for being members of the organised crime syndicate led by Abu Baker and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed fines of 11 lakh on them.

The prosecution claimed that Rajesh had a monopoly over illegal electricity supply and providing cable connections in the locality and when he was arrested for his alleged role in a robbery case, Rakesh looked after the gang’s operations. In the meantime, taking advantage of Rajesh’s absence, Abu started entering the businesses and began marking his presence in the locality.

The prosecution claimed that the deceased had slapped the accused. Over a period of time, Rajesh conceded some territory to Abu Baker and things went smoothly between them. The prosecution claimed Abu, however, kept a grudge against Rakesh.

He kept quiet till Rajesh was out on parole. The moment he went back to prison, Abu started spreading his area. It was alleged that while the other two accused were in prison, Abu also took over their business, despite resistance from Rakesh.

The prosecution claimed that eventually, on Abu Baker’s instructions, the two convicts on August 15, 2018, assaulted Rakesh with swords and killed him.

The two were booked under MCOCA as the prosecution claimed that Abu was running an organised crime syndicate and had ordered the killing for pecuniary gains and supremacy in illegal electricity supply in the locality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)

    Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

    On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

  • Of the four encephalitis deaths in Bihar this year, three were known cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and one of Japanese encephalitis (JE). (Representational Image)

    Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

    The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out