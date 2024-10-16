MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have detained two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, from Chhattisgarh in connection with two bomb hoax messages posted on X (formerly Twitter) for two international IndiGo flights on Monday. Two, including a minor, detained for bomb hoax on 2 Indigo flights

According to police officials, one of the accused is a 34-year-old man who runs a shop in Rajnandgaon district. The second accused is a 17-year-old college student and son a businessman. The police suspect that the minor had earlier allegedly hacked many people’s social media accounts and used the same to post the hoax messages on X.

The threat was posted by an X user named Fazuddin69, who is associated with a man named Fazluddin Nirban. In the post, they tagged the IndiGo handle @indiGo6E and claimed that time bombs had been placed on the Mumbai-Muscat flight and would detonate before the flight landed.

Another threat was posted for the IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to New York said that there were six kgs of RDX in the flight and terrorists travelling in the flight would hijack the plane in the next 20 minutes. The threats were received at 1.44am on Monday.

The post was traced to Chhattisgarh and a police team visited there and nabbed the accused. They were brought to Mumbai, and an investigation is going on, said the officer.

A senior officer said the accused has not been arrested yet. The suspect’s mobile phones and the minor’s laptop have been seized for investigation to collect electronic evidence. Based on the complaint from the senior security executive of Indigo Airlines about the threat received on X, the Sahar police have registered an FIR under sections 125, 351 (4), 353 (1) (b) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.