MUMBAI: Two people sustained injuries after an allegedly speeding car hit another on the Coastal Road on Sunday evening while trying to overtake, officials said. Two injured after car tries to overtake on Coastal Road

The incident occurred when a Kia, driven by Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, 53, and carrying its owner, Tajuddin, was going towards Bandra from Marine Drive, a police officer said. As he slowed down his car, the driver of a Maruti Swift, Vivek Sainik, 20, behind him was speeding. Unable to decelerate immediately, Sainik tried to overtake the Kia but ended up hitting it.

Upadhyay and Alok Mishra, a passenger in the Swift, suffered minor injuries. The cars were removed from the Coastal Road by the traffic police. A case of dangerous driving was registered against Sainik under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and seized the cars.

Both vehicles were damaged in the incident and had to be towed away to allow vehicular traffic flow.