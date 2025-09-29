Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Two injured after car tries to overtake on Coastal Road

    A speeding Maruti Swift hit a Kia on Mumbai's Coastal Road, injuring two. A case of dangerous driving was filed against the Swift's driver.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 4:24 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: Two people sustained injuries after an allegedly speeding car hit another on the Coastal Road on Sunday evening while trying to overtake, officials said.

    Two injured after car tries to overtake on Coastal Road
    Two injured after car tries to overtake on Coastal Road

    The incident occurred when a Kia, driven by Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, 53, and carrying its owner, Tajuddin, was going towards Bandra from Marine Drive, a police officer said. As he slowed down his car, the driver of a Maruti Swift, Vivek Sainik, 20, behind him was speeding. Unable to decelerate immediately, Sainik tried to overtake the Kia but ended up hitting it.

    Upadhyay and Alok Mishra, a passenger in the Swift, suffered minor injuries. The cars were removed from the Coastal Road by the traffic police. A case of dangerous driving was registered against Sainik under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and seized the cars.

    Both vehicles were damaged in the incident and had to be towed away to allow vehicular traffic flow.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Two Injured After Car Tries To Overtake On Coastal Road
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes