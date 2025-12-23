MUMBAI: Two men were injured on Saturday afternoon after a speeding SUV rammed into 15 parked vehicles in Powai. The police detained the SUV driver, a 72-year-old man, who claimed that he lost control of the vehicle due to his age. Two injured as speeding SUV hits 15 illegally parked cars in Powai

The incident occurred near the Tata Power road and police constable Sumit Pratap, 34, who was on patrol duty, received a call from the control room about a major accident. On reaching the spot, he found that an SUV had collided with several parked vehicles.

Two people, identified as Sahebrav Yallappa Pawar and Pancham Maurya, were injured in the crash. Both were seated in their respective cars when the incident occurred and while Pawar suffered injuries to his head, shoulder and back, Maurya sustained injuries to his back and left leg. The injured men were rushed to Powai Hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment, and seem to be in a stable condition.

The police later identified the driver of the SUV, Uday Nagindas Sanghvi, as a resident of the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. Eyewitnesses claimed that Sanghvi was speeding when the collisions occurred. However, during interrogations, Sanghvi confessed that due to his age he had mistaken the brake for the acceleration and accidentally hit the parked vehicles.

According to the police, at least 15 vehicles were damaged in the accident. The road Sanghi was driving on was fairly narrow, and the 15 cars parked on either side of the road belonged to the residents of the nearby building. The police added that the cars were illegally parked along the road.

Sanghvi was taken to hospital for a medical examination to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The test report came back negative, and Sanghvi was booked for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita and the Motor Vehicles Act.