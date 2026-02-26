Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, The historic forts of Taltam and Dharur in Maharashtra's Marathwada region have received nearly ₹21 crore for conservation, but a shortage of manpower and funds for regular maintenance hampers preservation efforts, officials said. Two Maharashtra forts get ₹21 crore for conservation, but staff crunch poses protection challenge

According to an official from the state archaeology department, the Taltam Fort in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been allotted about ₹10 crore, while Dharur Fort in Beed district has received ₹11 crore.

The funds will be used to restore fortification walls, old structures, and repair damaged sections that have become entry points for illegal trespassing.

Despite the allocation, officials highlight that the department lacks adequate staff to guard monuments and a dedicated budget for annual upkeep.

"The region is facing a crunch of manpower and the department doesn't even have enough people to guard these monuments. There are nearly 200 protected monuments spread across vast areas in eight districts of Marathwada, but we have only 34 contractual and permanent guards," state archaeology department's assistant director Jaya Wahane told PTI here on Wednesday.

The government is spending so much on conservation, but there is a need for manpower to guard these monuments, she said.

The department has submitted a proposal seeking provisions for manpower and yearly maintenance.

"We can conserve monuments with funds, but need manpower and a yearly budget provision to maintain them," Wahane added.

Taltam Fort, also known as Vaishgad or Janjala, is a hill fort in the Ajanta-Satmala ranges, notable for its long fortification with 52 bastions. Dharur Fort, built about 400 years ago, is famous for its zig-zag entryway and single access point.

The conservation work at Taltam will focus on fortification walls and remnants of old buildings, while Dharur's collapsed fortifications will be repaired to prevent illegal entry, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.