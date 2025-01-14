MUMBAI: Two members of the Kale-Pawar gang, a Parbhani-based ‘bol bachchan gang’ were arrested on Saturday. The gang deceived people by distributing free food and deftly made away with their jewellery, said senior inspector of police Mahesh Balwantrao. Many gang members have several cases registered against them across police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, he added. In this case, their latest target, which led to their arrest, was a 58-year-old woman. Two members of bol bachchan gang arrested

The complainant, Ashadevi Shivprasad Rajbhar, a Borivali resident, was returning home on Friday after dropping her son at school. According to the MHB police, a woman approached her on the street near Sukh Jeevan Circle, Guru Krupa Building, accompanied by a man. They both gave some biscuit packets, saying they were for her children. With a sleight of hand, one of them snatched her gold chain and earrings deftly. Rajbhar did not notice till she walked some distance away. Once she did, she immediately filed a complaint at the MHB police station. A case was registered against the two for cheating.

Using CCTV footage from the area, the police arrested Samir Sheikh and Lata Pawar. “The woman arrested is the mother of Shailesh Dashrath Pawar, the kingpin of the Kale-Pawar gang who is currently in jail. Sheikh is his associate,” Balwantrao said. During interrogation, Shaikh Sheikh confessed to committing the crime. Investigations revealed the two have cheated several people, especially the elderly, by employing various modus operandi.

They were produced before court where they were remanded to police custody till next Monday.