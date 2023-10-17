Two minors drown in Bhiwandi pond while swimming

Thane: Two children drowned in a ten-foot-deep water-filled pit in Bhiwandi, Thane, on Sunday evening after they ventured into the pond for swimming, according to police officials on Monday. HT Image

Police officers revealed the identity of the minors as Wasim Malik, 8, and Anjum Rafique, 10. The pit in which they drowned was located in Damangaon in Wadape village under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

The boy, who lived with his family in Fatima Nagar in Bhiwandi, had come to visit his aunt’s house in Wadape. The incident took place at a water-filled pit when Wasim and his cousin Anjum along with two children were on their way to Fatima Nagar. Both ventured into the pit to swim and could not gauge the depth of water and drowned.

Police said that two boys with them rushed to the main road and screamed for help. One passing vehicle stopped and the driver of the vehicle rushed to the spot, pulled them out and alerted their family members. Both were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where both were declared dead upon arrival.

Shankar Jamkar, police sub-inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka, said, “The water-filled pit is around ten feet deep. Both children could not gauge the depth of water and drowned. The family is in a state of trauma. We will record the statement once the family recovers.”

Bhiwandi Taluka police registered an Accidental Death report. After conducting a post-mortem, the bodies of the duo were handed over to their family members for final rites.

