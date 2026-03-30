Two months in the saddle, Sunetra Pawar makes her moves

Sunetra Pawar today completes two months as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, a post she took over following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28. A month ago, she also took charge as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief. Developments within the party since then suggest she has begun taking control of the party. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar (PTI)

But will it be a smooth takeover? There are at least half a dozen leaders who remained loyal to Ajit Pawar when he rebelled against his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and split the NCP in 2023. It is now no secret that differences have emerged between some senior leaders and those aligned with Sunetra.

There was surprise in party circles last week after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar revealed to the media that Sunetra Pawar had sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), asking it to recognise only communications issued by her, as party chief, as valid. An attempt was then made to clear the air.

Insiders say it was suggested that Sunetra issue a statement emphasising that all decisions are being taken collectively. That, however, did not happen. Instead, two NCP MLAs from the Pune district—considered close to Sunetra camp—told the media on Sunday that the question of a merger between the two NCP factions was still open and that any such move should take place under her leadership. According to insiders, this, as well as her letter to the ECI, are clear indications to all leaders in the party that she is in charge and all decisions would be taken by her.

Significantly, Sunetra asked Rupali Chakankar to step down as the head of the women’s wing of the party in the state over the Ashok Kharat controversy, but has held back on demands for minister Narhari Zirwal’s resignation after an “objectionable” video featuring him went viral. Zirwal was the first MLA to call for her to take over the party leadership.

Two months after Ajit Pawar’s death, the NCP appears to be at an inflection point. It remains to be seen if Sunetra manages to establish complete control over the party or if there is a twist in the tale.

Fadnavis furious with Gorhe

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was furious after legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi last Monday. The directive came after Shiv Sena minister Shambhujraj Desai alleged in the council that he had been manhandled by the police, who also prevented two NCP members from voting in the Satara zilla parishad chief’s election.

Fadnavis, as well as BJP ministers, felt that Gorhe, who is from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, did not have the authority to order the suspension. Subsequently, council chairman Ram Shinde put the decision on hold pending the outcome of a probe ordered by the chief minister.

The following day, Fadnavis made it a point to respond to Gorhe in the upper house, saying that suspending an officer was in the administrative jurisdiction of the government, and the presiding officer should not interfere in such matters. He brought up the matter again in the assembly on Wednesday, when there was an issue involving legislators. “This is not our issue. It is the authority of the presiding officer. Of course, nowadays, we are meddling in their authority, and they are using ours,” he said caustically.

Congress’s hesitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has told party colleagues that Congress leaders were reluctant to support NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as the Opposition’s consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. The hesitation appears to stem from concerns that Pawar might join hands with the BJP by merging his faction with the Ajit Pawar faction sooner or later.

Addressing party MPs at Matoshree last week, Thackeray said three senior Congress leaders from Delhi had called him, urging him to back a Congress candidate instead. He reportedly declined, asking them to take up the matter directly with Pawar. Significantly, Priyanka Chaturvedi, whose Rajya Sabha term ended, expressed regret in the meeting that the party did not even stake a claim to the post, even though it had the highest number of MLAs among the Opposition.

Meanwhile, pro-Mahayuti handles on social media are full of an “inside story of a confrontation between MP Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray for directly announcing Sena (UBT) support to Pawar’s candidature”.

Rane, Aaditya and coffee

Ports minister Nitesh Rane never leaves an opportunity to criticise the Thackerays, especially Aaditya Thackeray. Speaking in the assembly last week about plans for a water metro service in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rane took a swipe at him.

Noting Aaditya’s presence in the House, Rane said he and his cousin, MLA Varun Rane, could soon take a water metro from Bandra to the state legislature at Nariman Point. “We will even serve you coffee. I still remember you love cold coffee,” Rane quipped. The next day, Aaditya entered Vidhan Bhavan carrying a takeaway cup of coffee, smiling at the mediapersons who asked him about it.