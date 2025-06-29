MUMBAI: Two people lost their lives in separate accidents in Parel and Malad on Friday. The tempo driver in the first incident and a car driver in the second were both booked for causing death by negligence. Two people die in separate road accidents in Parel and Malad

According to the police, the first accident took place on the Hindmata Bridge in Parel. Harsh Yadav, 21, a college student and resident of Hari Om Nagar in Powai, picked up his friend and neighbour Vijay Yadav, 30, in his scooter. “They left on a Honda Activa Lalbaug to buy accessories for their Ganpati idol. When they reached the flyover around 2.30 pm, a speeding tempo tried to overtake them from the left.” The tempo collided with the scooter, causing it to skid to a halt.

The tempo dragged for some distance the scooter with Harsh and Yadav before they fell on the road.

Vijay suffered serious injuries to his head and began losing blood on the spot. Harsh, also injured, tried to hail vehicles to help them get to the hospital. Many cars did not stop for a long time and by the time one finally did, it was too late. “Dr Priyanka Patil at the KEM hospital examined Vijay at the accident ward and declared him dead before arrival,” said a police officer. The Bhoiwada police registered a case against the unidentified tempo driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station.

In the second incident, Brijesh Gupta, a 45-year-old sweeper, was working at the Auris Serenity building in Kanchpada, Malad, when a car knocked him down. “Prima facie, it looked like the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator and hit the sweeper due to the resultant jerk,” said a police officer. The driver took Gupta to a nearby hospital. The building’s watchman later dropped Gupta off at his house in Laljipada, where he breathed his last.

The accused driver was identified as Ashok Gupta. The Malad police booked Ashok under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.