Two pose as NCB officers, try to extort money from actor Kritika Desai
Mumbai Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from film, television and theatre actor Kritika Desai by posing as officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when she was returning from work.
The incident had occurred at about 7.15 pm on June 9 on Film City road at Goregaon East when Desai was returning to her house in Bandra after completing a shoot. According to the Dindoshi police officers, the men identified as Pawan Vishwakarma, 28, and Atul Bhosle, 35, had intercepted the four-wheeler of the 53-year-old actor.
As her driver stopped the vehicle, the men along with one of their accomplices approached the actor and told her to get out of the car as they wanted to search the vehicle for drugs. Upon enquiry, the men told Desai that they were from the police department and asked her to show them her hands and questioned whether she consumed drugs.
The men also told her to cooperate with the search. Desai was then shown a yellow card, which they claimed were their identity cards. Suspecting foul play, Desai asked the men to call a woman police constable, if they wanted to search her. The actor then switched on her mobile camera and started recording the incident.
API Dr Chandrakant Gharge from the Dindoshi police station said that the men then went to the driver and began intimidating him. Desai then asked the driver to start the car and while the three men were discussing something amongst themselves, they drove off.
Desai then approached the Dindoshi police and reported the incident. “After receiving the complaint, we scanned the CCTV footage of the area and the Film City road and identified the accused also through the video recording which Desai had submitted to us,” said Gharge.
The police on Wednesday arrested two of the accused from Mira Road and Malad areas. “The two have been booked for impersonating police officers,” Gharge added.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
