MUMBAI: The electoral battle descended into a street fight at Jogeshwari (East) on Tuesday night, with around 200 members of the two Senas trading blows and damaging accusations. Trouble broke out when Sena (UBT) supporters assembled outside the Matoshree Club, accusing sitting Sena MP Ravindra Waikar of using the club as a hub to distribute money to influence voters. Waikar’s wife, Manisha, is the Sena candidate from Jogeshwari East, contesting against Sena (UBT) nominee, Anant Nar. Two Senas clash in Jogeshwari over ‘money for votes’

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab alleged, “Last night, our men went to question them. But the Shiv Sena men pelted sticks and stones at us. The police lathi-charged us when criminals out on parole and bail are illegally distributing money for votes.” Parab said the Sena (UBT) has submitted a complaint to state chief electoral officer S Chokalingam. “Four of our men are injured.”

Waikar alleged that Nar and his associates had been creating a hostile environment in the constituency, using intimidating tactics to sway voters in recent days. He said that on Tuesday night, Nar brought 150 to 200 supporters, who verbally abused voters, some allegedly assaulting women, leading to stone-pelting.

Waikar added that some women had been allegedly harassed, and one Sena (UBT) supporter had even threatened to “cut off his tongue, if I criticised them”. He also accused Nar of inciting violence and urged the police and Election Commission to take action against him, to safeguard voter safety. “If such hooliganism continues in Jogeshwari, a fair election will be impossible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruckus kept the MIDC police on their toes on Tuesday night. They have registered four First Information Reports (FIRs). One FIR was registered against unidentified party workers for organising the illegal gathering, where Sena (UBT) supporters blocked the road near Matoshree Club for 15-20 minutes, causing public inconvenience and endangering the lives of others.

The Sena faction filed two FIRs against the Sena (UBT) faction, alleging the “attempted murder” of a woman activist by pursuing her vehicle. They also alleged that they had “outraged her modesty” by pulling the clothes of another woman supporter. Charges of rioting have also been filed under the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta (BNS). The Sena (UBT) too filed a cross FIR against the rivals camp.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage and have recorded the statements of the individuals to find out who started the fight,” said a police officer with the MIDC police station. “When Sena (UBT) supporters learnt about the alleged money distribution, they gathered outside the club and tried to intervene, which angered the Shinde supporters, resulting in a huge fight,” added the officer.