Two teen dead as car rams into a tree in Ambernath

ByNK Gupta
Oct 19, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The incident took place when the duo had left Ulhasnagar and were heading towards Ambernath when the car met with an accident. As the car dashed into a tree, both were stuck inside and were unable to open the door

Ambernath: Two teenagers died in a car accident on Wednesday when the driver lost control and dashed the speeding car into a tree in Ambernath.

Mangled remains of the car.
The deceased have been identified as Manav Rakesh Tharwani, 18, and Kaushal Thawani, 16, both lived with their family in the Golmaidan area of Ulhasnagar.

The incident took place when the duo had left Ulhasnagar and were heading towards Ambernath when the car met with an accident. As the car dashed into a tree, both were stuck inside and were unable to open the door.

A passerby rushed to the spot and tried to pull them out, but the condition of the car was mangled. They alerted the local police and managed to pull them out after 30 minutes.

They were taken to the central hospital in Ulhasnagar where they were declared dead before arrival.

A P Mavale, police sub-inspector said, “A car was speeding coming from Ulhasnagar’s direction and lost control of the car, which headed the footpath and dashed into a tree.” He further added that both headed towards Ambernath to eat ice cream.

“Manav drove the car with negligence, while Kaushal was sitting in the passenger’s seat. A case was lodged against Manav Tharwani under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279, (rash and driving) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Jagannath Kasalkar, senior police inspector, Ambernath police station.

