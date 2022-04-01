Uber hikes fares by 15% citing surge in fuel prices
Mumbai: Amid a relentless surge in prices of fuel, app-based cab aggregator Uber on Friday announced that it will hike fares by 15 percent in Mumbai starting April 2. The company said that the decision has been taken to mitigate the impact of the fuel price surge on drivers.
“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.
The price of petro had breached the ₹100 mark in Mumbai on March 30. At present, diesel is being sold at ₹100.10 per litre while petrol costs ₹115.88 a litre in Mumbai.
Ola officials have said that they have not hiked the fares yet. This is the second fare hike proposed by Uber in the last one year. Earlier in July 2021, both Ola and Uber had hiked their fares by 15 percent.
Meanwhile, the traditional black-and-yellow cabs are also pitching for the fare hike. Al Quadros from Mumbai Taximen’s Association said that they will make a proposition to the state government.
“Fares have not been hiked for us since March 2020. During the pandemic, our business suffered a lot and we have made several proposals to the government to date. Now we will study the revised CNG prices and chalk out a new price formula and propose it to the administration,” Quadros said.
According to Uber’s fare calculation formula, they add the fixed base fare with a per-kilometre rate and travel time. The revised fare will be 15 percent of what it used to be earlier.
Shirish Deshpande from Grahak Panchayat said that the state government should intervene and monitor the fare hike implemented by private cab aggregators. “Vehicles like Kaali Peelis, Uber and Ola are all public transports and the government should bring out a policy to monitor the fare hike formulas. There is already a proposal pending in the Bombay High Court since 2020 filed by the Khatua Committee and the decision on the same is set to be made soon,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the price for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were reduced from April 1 onwards after the state government slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) rates from 13.5 percent to 3 percent on Natural Gas.
Eyebrows are raised over the hike despite the reduction in the CNG as most of the vehicles in their fleets operate on CNG.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
-
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
-
Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police, Babupurwa, Alok Singh. “Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
