Uddhav launches ‘Ram Raksha’ drive against Ram temple donation scam

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has announced a state-wide ‘Ram Raksha’ movement against the alleged misappropriation of donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Mumbai, India. July 03, 2026 - During a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray announced the Ram Raksha Andolan, to be held on Sunday evening in Dadar, in response to the Ram Temple embezzlement row involving the alleged misappropriation of millions in cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Ayodhya temple. Mumbai, India. July 03, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Blaming the ruling BJP for the alleged loot of devotees’ money, Thackeray warned that “ab Hindu maaf nahi karega” (Now Hindus will no longer forgive). His words are a play on a slogan coined by senior BJP leader Atal Behari Vajpayee, who had said, “Ab Hindu mar nahi khayega”. Announcing the movement on Friday, Thackeray urged all Ram devotees to join the campaign, regardless of political party affiliation.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, Thackeray will visit the Hanuman temple in Dadar west near Kabutar Khana on Sunday evening. “We will assemble around 4 pm and recite the Ram Raksha Stotra, Maruti Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa. All Ram bhakts, who are angry over the loot in the name of the Ram temple, should participate, including leaders and party workers of the BJP as well as other political parties,” he said. Similar protests under the Ram Raksha movement will be organised across Maharashtra at local Ram or Hanuman temples, in cities and rural areas, he said.

The media pointed out that Thackeray and his party had donated money and silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple, and asked Thackeray if he would visit Ayodhya to raise his voice on the alleged donation scam. “Our fight is against the loot in the Ram temple donations and we will protest against it first across Maharashtra. We will awaken Ram bhakts across the state. I will visit Ayodhya in the future,” he said.

On a related note, Thackeray accused the BJP leadership of enjoying “absolute power”, which has led to “anarchy” in the country. “There is lack of accountability in BJP government and it shows an arrogance of power. We need to hit at the roots,” he said.

It was the Ram temple movement that helped the BJP grow. Before that, the party had only two MPs, said the Sena (UBT) chief. “Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, contributed to the Ram temple movement, and Shiv Sena leaders and party workers went to Ayodhya to participate in the kar seva. Hindus suffered during this movement and during riots. Now Hindus need to confront the BJP over the loot in the Ram temple,” said Thackeray.

Referring to attempts to split his party, he said the ruling parties should stop using names like ‘Operation Tiger’ and call it “Operation Ram temple” instead.

Referring to the Sena (UBT)’s Ram Raksha movement, BJP MLA Ram Kadam called it “political business in the name of Lord Ram” and advised Thackeray not to “politicise the Ram temple”. He remarked, “When Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister during COVID, he locked temples and allowed liquor shops to remain open. Uddhav Thackeray speaks about Ram only when he is not in power. He should not to play politics over the Ram temple.”