Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav takes a swipe at guv for addressing assembly in Hindi on Marathi language day

Uddhav takes a swipe at guv for addressing assembly in Hindi on Marathi language day

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Feb 28, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Thackeray reiterated that CM Shinde and his team can steal the party name and symbol but cannot steal the intense ideology of Shiv Sena. Thackeray recalled how his father Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray helped Marathi youth to get respectable jobs in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) verdict is the biggest challenge to fight and urged his supporters to unite to win this battle in the court of law and court of people.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the gathering on "Marathi Bhasha Divas" at Birla Matoshree Auditorium, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_27_2023_000367A) (PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the gathering on "Marathi Bhasha Divas" at Birla Matoshree Auditorium, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_27_2023_000367A) (PTI)

He also said that once we win this battle no one can stop Shiv Sena in this country.

Speaking at a function organised by Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti (a Shiv Sena affiliated union in the service sector) to celebrate the Marathi Language Day, Thackeray referred to chief minister Eknath Shinde as Khandoji Khopade who was known as a traitor during Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. “Khopade succumbed to the threat of Afzal Khan and today’s traitors succumbed to the pressure of ED and other agencies,” said Thackeray.

He referred to BJP and its leaders along with traitors as enemy number one of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos. “ They are dividing society in the name of religion. Don’t forget who is our real enemy,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray reiterated that CM Shinde and his team can steal the party name and symbol but cannot steal the intense ideology of Shiv Sena. Thackeray recalled how his father Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray helped Marathi youth to get respectable jobs in Mumbai.

Uddhav also criticised Governor Ramesh Bais over his speech in Hindi on Marathi language day. “Today the governor addressed both houses in the legislature, but he spoke in Hindi. Today is the Marathi language day and Governor is speaking in Hindi is very unfortunate” criticised Uddhav Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out