Uddhav takes a swipe at Shinde over installing air purifiers in city

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde on his directives to the civic body on installing air purifiers in Mumbai.

Thackeray, who was attending a function at the Jain temple in Mira-Bhayandar said that the Shinde government will cut trees in the name of development and will install air purifiers and create a jungle of air purifiers in the city.

He also added that the ruling alliance is destroying Hindutva and assured his supporters that his party will come out of the crisis.

“There were some misunderstandings that created a rift, I have come to bring down that rift,” Thackeray said and added that the crisis is not new for Shiv Sena and he sees an opportunity in every crisis.

“I am Balasaheb’s son so I am not scared of a crisis. We have no option but to fight and we will win the fight,” said Thackeray.

“They (BJP) are destroying the dream of Hindutva we had envisioned. It is not our Hindutva,” Thackeray said.

“There is a ban on cow slaughter in Maharashtra. But why is there no ban on cow slaughter in the country? The cow is a mother in Maharashtra but in neighbouring states, people eat its meat. What kind of religion is this? Politics has become a weapon these days and religious issues are used to make people slaves. Power comes and goes but we need a place in people’s hearts.” said Thackeray.