Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. On Friday, the print line of the newspaper had Thackeray’s name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor.
Since Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).
The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. After his demise in 2012, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as the editor in his place, though Raut continued to run the show.
Thackeray stepped down as the editor in 2019 after becoming the chief minister and was replaced by his wife Rashmi. After being ousted by Eknath Shinde as the chief minister in June, Thackeray is back in the saddle as the editor of the party organ.
Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena’s politics. For, Sena is the only political party to have been birthed by the art of a cartoonist. In August 1960, Bal Thackeray, an accomplished cartoonist, launched a cartoon weekly ‘Marmik’ with his cartoonist-music composer brother Shrikant.
Marmik, which was the first such cartoon weekly in the Marathi media space, took up causes close to the heart of the ‘Marathi manoos’ like jobs for the sons of the soil. This led to the launch of the Shiv Sena in June 1966.
Launched on 23 January 1989, on the birthday of Sena founder with Uddhav Thackeray and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai playing a major role in its launch. Uddhav used this as a springboard for his formal entry into politics in 1991 and also drew cartoons for the daily.
The title was taken from Vasant Kanade, a Solapur-based journalist who was running it a fortnightly. Senior journalist Ashok Padbidri, who had socialist leanings, was the executive editor, with Raut replacing him in 1992.
Incidentally, Uddhav Thackeray’s estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, too frequented the Saamna office located at Prabhadevi. His father Shrikant wrote film reviews for Saamna in a column titled ‘Chanderi Dunia’ (celluloid world).
Apart from Marmik and Saamana, the Shiv Sena also has a Hindi ‘Dopahar ka Saamana.’ In 1993, when the Shiv Sena was using Hindutva to expand among non-Marathi speakers, it launched the eveninger as an instrument of its outreach. Sanjay Nirupam, who had been brought in from the Indian Express Group’s ‘Jansatta’ was the executive editor.
BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations. Assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, F (south) ward further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”
17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
Pune defence company’s human carrying drone to be inducted in Indian Navy
A Chakan-based defence company has manufactured a heavy-lift utility drone that can carry a human being named 'Varuna' which will soon be inducted in the Indian Navy. Varuna has been designed and manufactured by Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE). Its manufacturers claim that the heavy-duty drone can move goods including equipment, liquids and even human beings with a standardised payload attachment. The drone can be remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes.
BEST to introduce luxury buses on office routes in September
Starting September 1, commuters will be able to travel in luxury buses provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. Initially, seven BEST premium buses will be introduced on critical office routes between Thane-South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai-South Mumbai. 200 luxury buses will be introduced in the first phase and by 2024 BEST plans to introduce nearly 2,000 such buses.
