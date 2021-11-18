Uddhav Thackeray may be discharged in a day or two; may take few days to resume work

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating after a cervical spine surgery at HN Reliance Hospital last Friday, is expected to be out of action for a few more days. It also means the state government’s policy and political decisions could be put on hold, according to state government officials.

According to senior Shiv Sena leaders, Thackeray is expected to get discharged in a day or two and is likely to rest for a few more days before resuming work. However, he will begin work from home, and for the same, he is expected to shift to his official residence Varsha bungalow at Malabar Hill, instead of his Bandra residence Matoshree.

“Thackeray has undergone major surgery for the spinal disorder. The discharge was expected on Wednesday or Thursday, but his family preferred to follow up treatment at the hospital. The discharge is expected in a day or two. He has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks after the discharge, which will be followed by physiotherapy sessions for recovery. He is expected to resume work online next week. He will not be able to travel, sit or stand for a long time,” said an official from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The surgery was performed by Dr Shekhar Bhojraj and Ajit Desai on November 12, after his hospitalisation two days before it.

Another state official said certain decisions of the state government may get delayed as Thackeray won’t be available for discussions for some time. It could include a decision on slashing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and a decision on the chief secretary, as the incumbent Sitaram Kunte is retiring on November 30. Thackeray will have to decide whether to give an extension to Kunte or select a new chief secretary. Besides, the government may take a call on suspension of IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who was on Wednesday declared absconding by a city court.

A state cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on November 24 and the chief minister is likely to attend it online from Varsha. “He has been clearing the files which are extremely important. It is true that the policy decisions have taken a backseat as major proposals need either the clearance of the state cabinet or the CM. There is no certainty if the cabinet scheduled for next week will happen. Even if it took place, Thackeray will attend it online. He has not handed over his charge to the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar or any other senior minister from Shiv Sena,” the official said.

Besides the key decision, the uncertainty over the winter session also lingers large. The session is scheduled to be held in Nagpur from December 7, but it has become certain now that it will be postponed by a few weeks.

According to the officials from Mantralaya, the decision over the date of the session and whether to hold it in Nagpur or Mumbai will be taken after the CM resumes the work.

A Shi Sena leader said that Thackeray was suffering from back and neck pain for a few weeks before he underwent the surgery. The leader said that though the surgery could have been deferred by a few months, it was avoided keeping the hectic schedule in mind during the local body elections to be held early next year.