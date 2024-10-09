Uddhav Thackeray reaches out to civil society to protect Maharashtra Dharma

MUMBAI: Addressing a gathering of social activists and members of civil society at the ‘Vajra Nirdhar Parishad’ (firm resolve conclave) on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged them to support the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the forthcoming assembly elections to protect “Maharashtra Dharma”. Thackeray also appealed to his allies to decide the chief ministerial candidate before the elections. Mumbai, India – Oct 08, 2024: Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is addressing the meeting at Shivaji Mandir Hall, Dadar with the various social organizations members, leaders, NGOs, social Activists, Authors, and Artists to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The meeting at Shivaji Mandir auditorium, in Dadar, was attended by great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi; social activist Ulka Mahajan; president of Rashtra Seva Dal, Nitin Vaidya; folk artiste and activist Shahir Sambhaji Bhagat; and bank employees’ association member Vishwas Utagai, among others.

Tushar Gandhi expressed the need to resolve the rift between Gujarati and Marathi communities, purportedly fuelled by prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. “Due to the top two Gujarati leaders of BJP in Delhi and their injustice towards Maharashtra, anger has grown among Marathi people for Gujaratis. We need to work to change this situation. Additionally, we also need to address issues beset with other minorities such as Muslims, as well,” said Gandhi.

Social activist Ulka Mahajan called Uddhav Thackeray the future chief minister of the state; she also called for co-ordination committees between civil society organisations and MVA in all assembly constituencies.

Taking a lead from Mahajan’s statement, Thackeray said MVA should declare the chief ministerial candidate, underscoring that the fight was not for “the CM’s post but to protect Maharashtra Dharma and democracy”.

“I don’t want anything. If Congress and NCP (SP) decide a candidate for the chief minister’s face, I will support them,” he said, not letting go of the opportunity, however, to call attention to the work done by him as CM during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by his decision of waiving off loans for farmers.

Thackeray blamed PM Modi and Shah for causing a rift between the Marathi and Gujarati communities.

“There was no dispute [earlier], but two thugs from Gujarat sitting in Delhi created a rift between two communities. They shifted investment and offices to Gujarat from Maharashtra. It is not limited to Maharashtra only. They have created a rift between Gujarat and the entire nation. They spoiled the social harmony in Uttar Pradesh too by appointing Gujarati contractors everywhere,” said Thackeray.

“Maharashtra will not accept the slavery of those two sitting in Delhi,” he added, calling attention to how “people from the state destroyed BJP’s plans” in the assembly elections. “When BJP had no public support, we sinned by helping them grow. We lifted them on our shoulder. Now, we will provide our shoulders to end their power trip,” he said.

Thackeray also said that Shiv Sena’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray “bore no ill-will against Muslims but was against those involved in anti-national and terror activities”.

Responding to Thackeray’s criticism of Modi and Shah, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Uddhav Thackeray has lost his mental balance and the language he uses for the BJP leadership is the next step towards his decline. He should not forget that he was a partner in power at the Centre and state for five years with the same leadership.”