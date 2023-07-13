RSS mouthpiece raps Uddhav over remarks against Fadnavis

NAGPUR: Hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray over his ‘blot’ jibe at deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tarun Bharat, a Marathi daily and RSS mouthpiece, termed the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief’s remarks as “Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi” (when doom approaches, a person’s intellect works against his interest). HT Image

Thackeray, while addressing a party workers’ gathering in Nagpur on Sunday, had said that Fadnavis had gone back on his word that he would never tie up with the NCP and described him as “kalank” (blot) on Nagpur. His remarks sparked political furore across the state. However, later he defended his remark, saying “he has shown BJP the mirror”.

Tarun Bharat in its editorial published on Wednesday said the Sena (UBT) leader crossed all limits while criticising Fadnavis and he should be squarely criticised for making such remarks against a former chief minister and the current deputy chief minister.

The editorial said that Thackeray tarnished the ethos of democracy by disrespecting public opinion in 2019 when Shiv Sena and the BJP made a pre-poll alliance and it was decided that if the alliance came to power, Fadnavis would be the chief minister.

“Even when he (Uddhav) was the chief minister during the MVA era, Thackeray was imprisoned in Matoshree’s cage, while Fadnavis, who was the leader of the opposition, was touring the state during the Covid pandemic and serving the people,” the newspaper said and added that at the same time, “Thackeray was functioning as an inefficient “Facebook chief minister”.

The editorial also advised the Sena (UBT) chief to look into the mirror before calling Fadnavis a “blot” on Nagpur.

“As many as 40 MLAs deserted Thackeray one year ago and the party under the leadership of Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and formed an alternative government in the state. Instead of self-introspection, he is blaming the BJP,” the newspaper said.

“Bal Thackeray had left the party in the hands of Uddhav Thackeray by sidelining an efficient nephew, Raj Thackeray. But Uddhav could not manage the party and even its rank and file. It is completely Uddhav’s failure. His party was divided because of his arrogance and for not having a connection with people and its workers.” the editorial said.

“You (Thackeray) should think 100 times before making such derogatory remarks against Fadnavis in his home turf,” it said and added that Union minister Nitin Gadkari—who usually does not comment on the state of political affairs of Maharashtra—also strongly criticised Thackeray for his remarks. Gadkari had said that “Thackeray can discuss development works when we are in power and when they (MVA) were in power, but levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra”.

Every BJP worker has found Thackeray’s criticism unnecessary and harsh, the editorial said. It also advised him that as he has changed his political stance by aligning with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, he should not utter the word ‘Hindutva’ from his mouth.