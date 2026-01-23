Uddhav upset at MNS’s Kalyan move; will Raj turn up for Thackeray’s birth anniversary?

MUMBAI: A day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) extended its support to the Shiv Sena to help it cobble together a majority in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray conveyed his displeasure to his cousin Raj Thackeray over the sudden move. MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray (HT Photo)

With the Sena (UBT) reacting bitterly to the decision taken by MNS chief Raj Thackeray – the MNS has added five corporators to the Sena’s quest for control of the KDMC – the question being asked is whether the cousins would snap ties.

The first indication could come on Friday, the birth centenary of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, where Raj’s presence – or absence – at a function organised by Uddhav’s party will be closely watched.

After being estranged for two decades, the Thackerays reunited recently to contest the civic elections together. Although they didn’t win the election, their alliance received overwhelming support in the Marathi-speaking heart of the city. Together, the parties won 71 seats, but the MNS bagged just six.

Now the MNS has backed Uddhav’s bete noire Eknath Shinde’s Sena in the KDMC, where it’s all-out war. Here, the Sena is pulling out all the stops to get past the halfway mark of 62, and keep his alliance partner, the BJP out of the fray. If he succeeds, he would have emerged victorious on the home turf of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

MNS local leader Raju Patil was seen discussing his party’s support with Sena MP Shrikant Shinde before the announcement. The MNS claims the decision to support the Sena was taken by the local unit in Kalyan.

But Uddhav is not convinced. His bitterness towards Shinde stems from the latter splitting the Shiv Sena in 2022, pulling down the MVA government headed by him. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut pulled no punches on Wednesday. “If any corporators from our allies have joined hands with those traitors (Shiv Sena) for personal benefits, even they would be considered traitors,” he fumed.

According to Sena (UBT) insiders, Raut met Raj at the latter’s Shivaji park residence on Thursday and conveyed Uddhav’s unhappiness. In a more measured tone on Thursday, Raut remarked, “Those who took the decision locally have lost their credibility in the eyes of the people.”

He also said Raj Thackeray himself was unhappy with the decision. “I was told that what happened in Kalyan was not the official policy of the party,” Raut told the media.

While Raj was silent on the matter, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “In politics, you have to take certain decisions even if you don’t like them. Personally, I am not happy with the decision. However, certain decisions are taken locally.”

The MNS’s move has cast a shadow on a programme organised by the Sena (UBT) to kick off celebrations for the birth centenary of his father, the Sena’s founder, on Friday. The programme will be held at Shanmukhananda Hall and the party has invited Raj.