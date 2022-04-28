Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive
The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region.
The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive. The cleanliness drive that was carried out for the last two months in Ambernath has helped to clear the waste dumped on the riverside. The NGO desilted it and created awareness among the locals to stop the dumping activities.
“As the 100 days cleanliness drive continues. We have now approached the UMC also to join us. The cleanliness drive, which was carried out in Ambernath region, should continue in Ulhasnagar as the Waldhuni river flows through the city and is polluted due to various reasons including discharge of household waste, industrial effluents and the nullahs meeting the river,” said Sasikant Dayma, founder of Waldhuni Biradari NGO.
UMC commissioner, Raja Dayanidhi, said, “We have got the proposal from the NGO on the cleanliness drive undertaken for Waldhuni river in Ambernath. Their initiative is impressive and we will do the needful in the coming days in the Ulhasnagar region.”
In Ambernath, the cleanliness drive was carried out for 66 days by 33 NGOs and in Ulhasnagar, the NGOs expect to do the cleaning work in 40 days.
“We have successfully managed to clean the river in Ambernath region by 90% while the remaining work is under way at Shiv Mandir area. In rural areas, the cleanliness drive will help villagers with clean water while in urban areas, we are focusing on preventing flooding during the monsoon. Due to the cleaning work, the water in the river will flow freely and there will be less chances of flooding,” said Dayma.
-
In two months, Thane Police, Child Protection Unit reunite 18 runaway children with families
A 12-year-old boy staying in Jalna, nine hours' drive from Mumbai, ran away from his home and reached Kalyan station but did not know how to go back home. He ran away only because his parents scolded him for playing cricket and not studying or attending school regularly. The Child Protection Unit was informed about the boy. It swung into action and found him in two days and reunited him with his family.
-
New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
A Veterans' Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns. It's a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.
-
After poll debacle, Punjab Congress to be revamped: Warring
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.
-
Spice of Life | A look back at times of pens, nibs and writing
When I started schooling more than seven decades ago, great emphasis was laid on good handwriting. Senior class students wrote on paper with factory-made pens, specifically designed to take on different replaceable nibs. Different nibs were used for different purposes. Beverly nib was used for general writing, while, Proper English was written with a nib called G Nib. For English writing practice, the notebook pages had four lightly printed horizontal lines to guide the writer.
-
Karnataka COVID-19 vaccination guidelines as of April 28, 2022: BBMP says…
A press note dated April 27 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta stated that COVID-19 vaccinations has seen a significant progress in Bengaluru. The note said that all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone's lifestyle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics