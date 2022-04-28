Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive

The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region.

The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive. The cleanliness drive that was carried out for the last two months in Ambernath has helped to clear the waste dumped on the riverside. The NGO desilted it and created awareness among the locals to stop the dumping activities.

“As the 100 days cleanliness drive continues. We have now approached the UMC also to join us. The cleanliness drive, which was carried out in Ambernath region, should continue in Ulhasnagar as the Waldhuni river flows through the city and is polluted due to various reasons including discharge of household waste, industrial effluents and the nullahs meeting the river,” said Sasikant Dayma, founder of Waldhuni Biradari NGO.

UMC commissioner, Raja Dayanidhi, said, “We have got the proposal from the NGO on the cleanliness drive undertaken for Waldhuni river in Ambernath. Their initiative is impressive and we will do the needful in the coming days in the Ulhasnagar region.”

In Ambernath, the cleanliness drive was carried out for 66 days by 33 NGOs and in Ulhasnagar, the NGOs expect to do the cleaning work in 40 days.

“We have successfully managed to clean the river in Ambernath region by 90% while the remaining work is under way at Shiv Mandir area. In rural areas, the cleanliness drive will help villagers with clean water while in urban areas, we are focusing on preventing flooding during the monsoon. Due to the cleaning work, the water in the river will flow freely and there will be less chances of flooding,” said Dayma.

