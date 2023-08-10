Irked by delay, PAPs put up ‘DB Patil’ signboard at airport site

Ulwe: A year has passed since the State Cabinet approved the name of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) as D B Patil but failed to send the proposal to the centre for official confirmation. Upset by this, the Project Affected Persons (PAP) erected D B Patil’s name boards at the airport site on Wednesday. Prashant Thakur, BJP Panvel MLA, said that they are not protesting against the government but using it as a form of self-expression of the anxious PAPs who have put up the boards to remind the government. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The PAPs have threatened to take a morcha to Mantralaya if the State government doesn’t send the proposal to the central government by October 11. MLAs, political leaders, and All Party Action Committee (APAC) were present at the airport site for the erection of the `Loknete D B Patil International Airport’ name boards. The boards were put up at three locations, including the main entrance area of the proposed airport at Ulwe, to mark Kranti Divas.

“D B Patil is all about the existence and identity of the PAPs. He has taught us to struggle and fight for our rights and that is what we are doing. Sadly, we must fight for his name to be given to the airport,” said Dashrath Bhagat, PAP leader.

“Two years ago, the civic aviation minister said that the name will be given once the state government sends the requisite proposal for the same,” said Dashrath Patil, president of APAC. The state government approved the name in its first cabinet meeting, and both houses also approved the resolution.

“The PAPs are upset that nothing has moved forward since the last year. The state government has not yet sent the resolution to the Centre. If the resolution is not sent by October 11, which marks Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti, we shall undertake a long march to Mantralaya to force the government to do it immediately,” said Patil. “Several airports, highways, bridges, and other projects have been named recently after various leaders, why is our D B Patil being ignored?”

Supporting the PAPs, and demanding the government to speed up the process, Ramseth Thakur, BJP leader, and vice-president of the APAC, said, “The action today is a reminder to the government to speed up the process. Why there is a delay is not our concern. The people of Maharashtra have put up the name boards today. If someone has the guts, try removing it.”

Raju Patil, MNS MLA, said no government can ignore the sentiments of the Agri Koli community. The last one did not survive because of the curse of the community. “The elections are coming, and how will the airport be possible without our support? Our people will be working inside as well,” said Patil.

“All the PAP and MLAs will be holding a meeting with the State government on August 17 to find out the reason for the delay in sending the proposal to the central government. We understand that the airport will get D B Patil’s name only when it is ready. But the process needs to continue,” said Thakur.

