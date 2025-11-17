Unhappy MU professors protest against unresolved systemic issues

MUMBAI: The academic staff association of the University of Mumbai (MU) has announced a phased protest as long-pending issues are creating unrest among professors and affecting students’ academic performance. In the first phase, beginning today, teachers will wear black ribbons during work for three days. File photo of Mumbai University - HT Photo by Hemant Padalkar

The University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association (Umasa) has sent a seven-point letter to the vice-chancellor seeking assurance on their demands. Since the administration has not responded, Umasa decided to start the protest.

Balaji Kendre, chairperson of Umasa, said the university has not implemented the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for several years. “Around 42 staff members from aided and unaided posts have been waiting for promotion for at least one and a half years. This also affects students’ education,” he said.

A senior professor explained that the delay in promotions is reducing the number of available PhD guides. “After promotion, teachers become eligible to guide PhD students. In some departments, students have been waiting for more than a year because new guides have not been approved,” the professor said.

Another key issue is the delay in issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for foreign academic tours. “Many professors are not getting NOCs to attend international conferences. These events help us showcase our work and learn new things. They also contribute to NIRF rankings, but the administration does not give timely approval,” Kendre said. Recently, one professor missed her chance to attend an international conference.”

Umasa has also raised concerns about the lack of full-time deans for four major faculties. “As per the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, the university must appoint full-time deans for humanities, science and technology, commerce, and interdisciplinary studies. Instead, the university continues to appoint in-charge officers. Deans play a key role in shaping the academic direction of their faculties,” Kendre said.

The association is demanding better coordination between the admission and examination sections to ensure a fixed academic schedule. Among the other issues they have raised are pending pension cases, the need for a separate deputy registrar for Academic Appointments and Quality Assurance, and the academic staff shortages. Kendre said, “If the university does not discuss our issues by Wednesday, we will protest every day from Thursday between 3pm and 4pm outside the vice-chancellor’s office at the Kalina campus for two days. If there is still no response, we will begin a hunger strike.”

University authorities did not respond when HT reached out for their comments.