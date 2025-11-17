Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Unhappy MU professors protest against unresolved systemic issues

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 05:42 am IST

A senior professor explained that the delay in promotions is reducing the number of available PhD guides

MUMBAI: The academic staff association of the University of Mumbai (MU) has announced a phased protest as long-pending issues are creating unrest among professors and affecting students’ academic performance. In the first phase, beginning today, teachers will wear black ribbons during work for three days.

File photo of Mumbai University - HT Photo by Hemant Padalkar
File photo of Mumbai University - HT Photo by Hemant Padalkar

The University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association (Umasa) has sent a seven-point letter to the vice-chancellor seeking assurance on their demands. Since the administration has not responded, Umasa decided to start the protest.

Balaji Kendre, chairperson of Umasa, said the university has not implemented the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for several years. “Around 42 staff members from aided and unaided posts have been waiting for promotion for at least one and a half years. This also affects students’ education,” he said.

A senior professor explained that the delay in promotions is reducing the number of available PhD guides. “After promotion, teachers become eligible to guide PhD students. In some departments, students have been waiting for more than a year because new guides have not been approved,” the professor said.

Another key issue is the delay in issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for foreign academic tours. “Many professors are not getting NOCs to attend international conferences. These events help us showcase our work and learn new things. They also contribute to NIRF rankings, but the administration does not give timely approval,” Kendre said. Recently, one professor missed her chance to attend an international conference.”

Umasa has also raised concerns about the lack of full-time deans for four major faculties. “As per the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, the university must appoint full-time deans for humanities, science and technology, commerce, and interdisciplinary studies. Instead, the university continues to appoint in-charge officers. Deans play a key role in shaping the academic direction of their faculties,” Kendre said.

The association is demanding better coordination between the admission and examination sections to ensure a fixed academic schedule. Among the other issues they have raised are pending pension cases, the need for a separate deputy registrar for Academic Appointments and Quality Assurance, and the academic staff shortages. Kendre said, “If the university does not discuss our issues by Wednesday, we will protest every day from Thursday between 3pm and 4pm outside the vice-chancellor’s office at the Kalina campus for two days. If there is still no response, we will begin a hunger strike.”

University authorities did not respond when HT reached out for their comments.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Unhappy MU professors protest against unresolved systemic issues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The University of Mumbai's academic staff association, Umasa, has initiated a phased protest due to unresolved issues affecting professors and students. Starting today, teachers will wear black ribbons for three days while demanding the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme and timely approvals for academic tours. Umasa warns of escalating protests if concerns remain unaddressed.