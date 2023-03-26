Unidentified man dies as biker rams into him on WEH

MUMBAI: An unidentified man, seemingly in his sixties, was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit him when he was crossing the Western Express Highway in Goregaon East on Friday. The biker also fell and sustained injuries. After receiving primary medication, he was booked and arrested by the police for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. HT Image

The biker has been identified as Siddheshwar Dhuri, a resident of Jogeshwari. About the identity of the dead elderly man, Ranjit Wanve, sub inspector, said, “We found just three local train tickets in his wallet, a few hundred rupees, and nothing else. He was wearing a red T-shirt, with Reliance Retail’s logo on it, and yellow pants. We are trying to ascertain his identity and trace his family.”

According to the police, the accident took place at around 3 pm on Friday, on the southbound stretch of the Western Express Highway near an Indian Oil petrol pump. The police said their preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was crossing the highway when the incident took place.

Dhuri was riding his bike at a high speed from Aarey Bridge and rammed straight into the elderly person, throwing him a few feet away. The biker, too, lost his balance and fell on his face, said a police officer.

Some locals rushed the elderly man to the trauma centre at Jogeshwari, where doctors declared him dead before admission. A few minutes later, police also brought injured Dhuri to the trauma centre.

“The accused biker’s two teeth are broken, and he has sustained other injuries. A case under sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. He was arrested after getting discharged from the hospital,” said Pampiyare Rajbhar, senior inspector of Vanrai police station.