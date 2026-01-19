MUMBAI: An unknown assailant allegedly fired at a residential building in Oshiwara on Sunday evening, triggering panic among residents. Police later recovered one bullet each from two flats in the building, though no one was injured. Unidentified man fires at two houses in Oshiwara, bullets recovered from two flats

According to deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Dikshit Gedam, the incident took place at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara, Andheri West, where two shots were fired at flats located on the second and fourth floors. “Two bullets were found in two flats, which have been seized,” an officer from the Oshiwara police station said.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, taking advantage of darkness, police said, as fear gripped locals in the densely populated residential area.

A police team rushed to the society after being alerted, and the premises were cordoned off. Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence, while personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch also visited the site.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area to determine whether the firing was random mischief or a targeted attack. Police are also probing the possibility that the shots were fired from outside the building.

Officials said the projectiles recovered did not appear to be typical live bullets, but they could not immediately confirm if they were airgun pellets. “We will wait for the forensic report,” an officer said, adding that impact marks were found on the walls and wooden fixtures inside the flats.

The two flat owners reportedly noticed something unusual and discussed it before approaching police late in the evening. Their statements are expected to be recorded as part of the investigation, officials said.