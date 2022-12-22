Union health ministry orders genome testing on all Covid-19 positive samples

Mumbai: With rising Covid-19 cases in China, Japan, USA and Korea, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has directed all state health authorities to send all positive samples for genome sequencing for timely detection of new variants. The BMC is awaiting directions from the state government for logistical details.

With the case load in Mumbai on the decline, few samples have been sent for genome sequencing in the recent past. On Tuesday, as per the BMC’s report, the city recorded eight cases and zero fatalities. At present, it has 37 active Covid-19 cases with a doubling rate of 170,567 days.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the facility for genome sequencing was available in Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai Central, and it could be pressed into service whenever required. “We need 376 samples to run a single cycle of tests and the current case load in the city is too low for this to be done daily,” he said. “However, with seven such laboratories across the state, samples from all over Maharashtra could be collected and the genome sequencing done on them together.”

Dr Sanjay Oak, head of the state Covid-19 taskforce appointed by the previous MVA government, said the situation in the other countries was deteriorating but India did not need to worry. “There was a substantial group of people in all those countries who opposed vaccination,” he said. “A large part of our population is vaccinated. We are still seeing Covid patients, but they are all manageable.”

Dr Umang Agarwal, Infectious Diseases Consultant at PD Hinduja Hospital, Mahim believes the recent surge in Covid cases abroad is “undoubtedly worrisome”. “At this stage, we need to make sure that we are updated on our vaccination status and appropriate masking and social distancing needs are followed,” he said.

Dr Agarwal added that like any other viral illness, Covid had a tendency to form new variants, and the Delta and Omicron variants would come into play sometime or other during its course of mutation. “I think the present surge of this particular variant is probably because of that, coupled with relaxed public health measures such as masking and social distancing,” he said. “The Centre’s directive that all Covid positive samples be subjected to genome sequencing so as to be able to understand variants in circulation is a step in the right direction.”