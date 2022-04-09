Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday.
The meeting took place at Thackeray’s residence ‘Shivteertha’ at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Thackeray is said to have discussed with Danve about how people staying for years on railway land next to the rail tracks were being threatened with action by the railway administration. Danve, who was accompanied by party leader Shaina NC, also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol. Last Sunday, union minister Nitin Gadkari had called on Raj at his residence.
The meetings assume significance after Raj made a turn towards Hindutva and right-wing politics in a departure from his previous pro-nativist stance. This is being seen as the first step towards an alliance or an informal electoral adjustment with the BJP for the civic polls in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane due later this year.
With his party at a nadir after a series of electoral debacles and desertions from the ranks, Thackeray is trying to steer the MNS towards a pro-Hindutva agenda from the previous pro-Marathi nativist plank. This will help the MNS build bridges with the BJP and corner its parent party, the Shiv Sena, which has been compelled to temper its right-wing instincts after allying with the “secular” Congress and NCP, despite the obvious contradictions in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
At his party’s Gudi Padwa rally, Raj lashed out at his estranged cousin and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and ticked the right boxes on issues close to the heart of the BJP. He asked the state government to remove loudspeakers on mosques and said that if this was not done, his cadre would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers before them.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
-
Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman who was riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and rammed into two vehicles and the scooty in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.
-
12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled. Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.” On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics