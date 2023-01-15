Unmarried teen mother kills newborn child

Navi Mumbai: A 19-year-old unmarried girl has been booked on Saturday after it was found that she had allegedly killed her newborn baby right after the birth. She threw the child out of the bathroom window along with the umbilical cord. The girl, originally from Yavatmal, had been staying with her aunt at sector 23 in Ulwe for the last eight months.

On an intervening night between January 12 and 13, a police team was alerted about a newborn lying on the premises of a housing society. On reaching the spot, the beat marshals found the baby and immediately rushed to Meenatai Thackeray hospital in Nerul wherein the newborn girl child was declared dead.

“We then started investigating to whom the baby belonged. None from the society had any information. That is when we noticed a glass pane in a bathroom on the second floor missing and we interrogated the family staying there,” said a police officer from the NRI police station.

The family said that she had complained of stomach pain on January 12, and she was taken to a nearby clinic wherein she was given painkillers and asked to take sonography on the following day,” the officer added.

“But around midnight, the girl went to the bathroom and started crying in pain when her uncle went out to find an auto rickshaw to take her to the hospital. After he came back home to take her, he saw that she was already sleeping and she said that her tummy ache had gone,” the officer said.

Since the police got suspicious of the girl, they interrogated her, but she did not reveal anything. She was further taken for medical examination to Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, wherein the girl herself revealed that she was pregnant with the child of her cousin and nobody in the family was aware of it.

“She claimed that the baby bump was not visible and the family was unaware. To further hide it, she delivered it in the bathroom, when she was in labour and then threw the baby out. She is currently admitted in hospital and would be arrested after discharge,” senior police inspector Uttam Jagdale from NRI Coastal police station said.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, further investigations are being done by the assistant commissioner of police (Turbhe division) Gajanan Rathod. The girl has been booked under section 302 (murder) and section 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the IPC.