Use of schools, Asha workers to gather crowd for Ladki Bahin event sparks row

Mumbai: An event to promote the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district on Sunday spiralled into a controversy after it was found that the district administration was used to gather and marshall crowds for the event. Asha workers were asked to bring 50 women each to the programme while the managements of all primary and secondary schools in the district were asked to provide buses with drivers to ferry participants to the venue. The event was attended by chief minister Ekanth Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

The event was attended by chief minister Ekanth Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The leaders spoke highly about the government’s flagship schemes – including the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana which provides women whose annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh with a monthly dole of ₹1,500 – and sought the blessings of women voters for the upcoming assembly polls.

Prior to the event, the Sambhaji Nagar municipal corporation issued an order asking all Asha workers under its jurisdiction to report at the venue with at least 50 other women from their area.

“Every Asha worker should come with at least 50 women from their area of jurisdiction for the Ladki Bahin function. A bus service has been arranged for the same and there will be lunch after the programme,” said the orders issued by the municipal corporation.

In another letter, officials of the education department ordered the managements of primary and secondary schools across all mediums of instruction to arrange school buses for the transportation of women.

“Provide your school buses along with drivers to enable transportation of women to attend the Ladki Bahin function on Sunday,” said the letter.

The letters sparked a row after they emerged in the public domain on Sunday, with the opposition slamming the government for forcing schools and Asha workers to gather crowds with a political motive.

“After creating a mess in school uniforms of students, this Mahayuti government has forced schools and Asha workers to gather crowds for their function. Why not hire private buses to provide transport service to women? Making it mandatory for Asha workers to bring 50 women is exploitation,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is from Sambhaji Nagar.

Danve wondered if the chief minister and his two deputies lacked confidence about women turning up for the event and if that was why Asha workers were roped in to gather a crowd.

He also alleged that many women left the venue while the leaders were still speaking.

At the event, chief minister Eknath Shinde urged women voters to back Mahayuti, saying, “We will not stop at ₹1,500 but will increase the amount. This government has credited the amount in the bank accounts of sisters.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis listed the various decisions taken by the Mahayuti government for farmers, women and the Marathwada region.

“We are working for you and implementing various schemes for you. So give us your blessing,” said Fadnavis. His counterpart Ajit Pawar promised the women that the scheme would continue even after the assembly polls. “To continue the scheme, elect candidates from Mahayuti,” he told the gathering.