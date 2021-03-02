Vaccination phase 3: 1,982 get a shot at safety in Mumbai

On first day of the third phase of the vaccination drive, 1,982 citizens were vaccinated on Monday. Of these, 260 were between the ages of 45 and 59 years, with comorbidities, while 1,722 were senior citizens and above 60 years old.

Vaccination for citizens was started at five civic-run hospitals and three private hospitals on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected the jumbo centres in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mulund, Goregaon and Dahisar to administer vaccines to the public along with Seven Hills Hospital in Marol. These five centres will provide vaccines free of cost while private hospitals are allowed to charge ₹250 per dose.

With technical glitches on the centralised app Co-Win, which is monitoring the nationwide vaccination drive, hundreds of hopefuls experienced long waiting hours on Monday. Many could not register and after long waits were informed they could not be vaccinated on Monday. Crowding was reported at the vaccination centres where senior citizens are being inoculated as many showed up at the centre when they were unable to register on the app.

Worli resident Salil Worlikar said, “I took my father to get vaccinated, but the hospital took the registration and said they will contact us with an appointment. I had tried to self-register using the Co-Win portal, but did not get any slot.”

Overall, on Monday, 7,530 people were vaccinated, including 2,267 frontline workers and 3,281 healthcare workers. Till now, 228,840 citizens including frontline and healthcare worker have been vaccinated in Mumbai since January 16, 2021.

Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department, said, “From Tuesday all civic-run hospitals will start vaccination as this will ensure the crowd is divided. On private hospitals, we are yet to carry out inspections to gauge whether they are ready for vaccination. For now, three private hospitals will continue vaccination.” She added, “On Tuesday, we also hope the number of common citizens getting vaccinated will go up as the functioning of Co-win portal is expected to normalise.”

Further, as per BMC, the Centre had sent a list of 53 private hospitals which may participate in the third phase of the vaccination drive and are empanelled under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). Apart from KJ Somaiya Hospital in Sion, BMC has selected HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital in Ghatkopar and SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mahalaxmi to start the third phase.

Meanwhile, the city reported 855 cases and four deaths on Monday, taking the Covid tally to 326,772. The total number of Covid deaths stands at 11,479. The recovery rate is 93% with 306,129 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 8,294 active cases in Mumbai.

Pawar, Sule take Covid vaccine

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is an MP from Baramati, took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Pawar and Sule went to JJ Hospital for inoculation. They were administered Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

Following the protocol, both stayed at the hospital from half-an-hour, officials said. “I took my first dose of the #COVID19Vaccine in Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai today. To strengthen the Vaccination Drive, I appeal to all those who are eligible to take vaccines and join the fight against corona virus,” Pawar tweeted.

“Took My First Dose of #COVID19Vaccine today at JJ Hospital Mumbai. Thanking Dr. Lahane and the entire team of JJ Hospital. Covid - 19 Vaccine is safe. Requesting you to kindly register and get vaccinated when your turn comes,” Sule tweeted.