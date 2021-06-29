Vaccination scam: Cops probe complainants for not checking authenticity

The Mumbai Police, which is probing the vaccination scam cases, is now trying to find out why the complainants did not verify the authenticity of the camp when the accused, Mahendra Singh and others, approached them for conducting the camp.

Police officers said they are contemplating to book the person or persons responsible for accepting the offer of the accused. The organisers of the seven places did not verify the accused’s claims of affiliation with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, or question the open vials of vaccine. Police further said that the complainants also did not question when the accused requested to switch off CCTVs of the venue and refrain from clicking photos saying it was not allowed by the government. The accused also did not register the beneficiaries online at the venue.

“These were basic things that raised red flags and the organisers should have taken note of it. The negligence could have endangered lives,” said a police officer.

Borivli police registered statements of the organisers of Aditya College and Shimpoli-based share broker to find out whether they were negligent in verifying the authenticity of the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vishal Thakur said, “This is a part of investigation. The investigation is moving in the right direction.”

Officers said that they are now investigating to find out the modus of the gang since more first information reports (FIRs) could be filed.

Meanwhile, the accused were presented before the court and have been remanded in police custody for two days. Dindoshi sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Manish Tripathi, and asked him to surrender.

The vaccination scam came to light when Hiranandani Heritage society members approached Kandivli police saying they were duped by Mahendra Singh and four others who gave them fake vaccine on May 30.

The society members claimed they got vaccination certificates, but they had names of different hospitals and different dates. When the residents checked the CoWin portal, their status was shown as “yet to receive first dose.”

Apart from the case filed by Hiranandani Heritage, six more cases have been filed at Versova, Borivli and Khar police stations against the same group. So far, the police have arrested eight accused and are on a lookout for two more.