Vapi cops foil attempt to kidnap catalogue designer

Mumbai: A kidnapping attempt of a catalogue designer by his boss was foiled by Vapi crime branch officers on Friday.

The victim, Hariom Sharan Mishra, has been working for Jagdev Saav, a businessman in Surat, since February 2022. Saav gave six lakhs to Mishra to be given to his friend and wife for a project. However, since he had not received any salary since joining, he quit in August, pocketed the funds and left for his village at Barabanki, UP.

On October 31, Mishra arrived in Mumbai to look for work and contacted his friend Vipin Mishra for a job. At 2:30pm on Thursday when Mishra was walking towards his hotel, a man grabbed his collar from behind. It was Saav, who forced him into a red car, where three of his accomplices were already seated.

They drove towards Dahisar toll plaza to leave for Surat through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. They snatched Mishra’s phone and switched it off. At Vasai phata, Mishra requested to speak to his wife, who was known to track him. When he told her he was well, and was being taken to Surat, she understood something was amiss.

She then alerted the cops in Vapi crime branch.

The car was intercepted at Vapi toll booth at 5:30 pm. The victim and four accused were detailed. On Friday, crime branch officers took the victim and accused to the Dindoshi police station and registered an FIR and arrested them.