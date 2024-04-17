Vasai baker arrested for molesting four minors

MUMBAI: A Vasai-based baker was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting four minor girls in the past two days when they went to buy cake, said police sources. The accused has been identified as Afzal Hussain Ali, 33, owner of Sitara bakery. With the arrest of the accused police recovered stolen golden eyes, gold earrings, gold necklace and gold nosering. (iStock)

According to the Tulinj police, the girls, residents of Nalasopara had visited the Sitara bakery in Vasai to buy cakes on different days. The victim’s mother told the police that on Monday when her daughter returned home from the shop, she told her mother that the owner of the bakery had called her inside the shop and had touched her ‘inappropriately’.

When the victim’s mother discussed the incident with her friends, three other women claimed their daughters had also revealed the same. The four women approached the Tulinj police station and registered a case against the accused.

Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, Ali was arrested and booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

The police produced Ali before the court on Tuesday where he was remanded to police custody for two days. The police are now investigating to find out whether he had committed such a crime with other girls in the vicinity.