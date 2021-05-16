Vax drive to resume in Mumbai from Tuesday; more stock expected this week

The shortage of vaccine doses has slowed down the vaccination drive in the state and Mumbai. After stalling the drive for two days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to resume it from Tuesday. Presently, Mumbai has only 50,000 vaccine doses in stock and is expecting more doses this week, according to civic authorities.

The state government is expecting new stock of vaccines on Monday or Tuesday. The short supply of the shots has witnessed a drastic drop in the vaccination rate in the state. Maharashtra could vaccinate less than 200,000 people daily last week, and BMC has been vaccinating around 25,000 per day.

On Saturday, Maharashtra vaccinated a total of 192,742 beneficiaries.

In Mumbai, the drive has been suspended on Monday, for a day, given the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of heavy rainfall and gusty winds due to cyclone Tauktae, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

In a statement, Chahal said, “In view of the warning of high-intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program in Mumbai for Monday (17th May) is cancelled.” The vaccination drive will resume in Mumbai on Tuesday.

There are presently 260 vaccination centres across the city, of which 166 are operated by BMC, 74 are private and 20 are operated by the state or Central government.

Chahal on Sunday also announced that walk-in vaccination will be allowed for beneficiaries above age 60 years who are getting their first dose but only for the Covishield vaccines. According to BMC, there are about 300,000 beneficiaries 60 years of age remaining to be given their first dose. BMC plans to complete this within a week.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18 to 20) beneficiaries in the 60 years and above age group taking their first dose of Covishield, those who are due for a second dose of Covaxin, and differently-abled beneficiaries will qualify for walk-in vaccinations. On these three days, only health and frontline workers can get their second dose of Covishield as many have completed 12 weeks since their first dose.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday vaccination will be allowed via online appointment through the Co-WIN app.

According to the BMC data, so far 2,841,349 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai, of which 2,121,573 have received their first dose and 719,776 administered second dose.