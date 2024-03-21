MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police along with the election commission’s mobile inspection team intercepted a car on Wednesday and seized cash of ₹72.39 lakh from the vehicle. During the inquiry it was found that the money belonged to a private developer and the amount was handed to the income tax department. Two individuals present in the vehicle are being questioned to find out the authenticity of the source of the money. Vehicle seized with cash of ₹ 72.39 lakh in Ghatkopar

According to the police, the flying squad of the election commission along with policemen were checking vehicles in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and suspected a vehicle parked near Neelyog Square Mall in Ghatkopar East. The squad then searched the vehicle and found ₹72. 39 lakh inside the vehicle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The officer said two individuals who were present in the car were identified as Dilip Nathani and Atul Nathani, both of them claimed that they were government auditors and that auditing works were related to a businessman who was into real estate business in Navi Mumbai.

They also claimed that the amount was given to them for accounting purposes. “The police and flying squad brought them to the police station and after taking their details, the income tax department was informed about the seizure and the amount was handed over to the department,” said senior police inspector Rajesh Kewale of the Pant Nagar police station.

As per the preliminary investigation, the money was not connected to the upcoming elections.

The income tax department has been conducting further investigations, added the official.