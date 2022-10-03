Virar man, 35, dies after falling ill at garba event; his father too dies

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old jewellery designer and his father died of heart failure within minutes of each other in Virar on Saturday night.

According to the Arnala police, Manish Jain (35), a resident of the Global City residential complex, was participating in a garba dance when he started feeling uneasy. He took a break to catch his breath but started vomiting, after which his father, Narpat Jain, decided to take him to the hospital.

“Narpat helped Manish into an autorickshaw and took him to Sanjivani Hospital in Virar. However, as they alighted from the rickshaw outside the hospital, Manish collapsed. Narpat, on seeing that Manish wasn’t moving anymore, collapsed as well,” said senior police inspector Raju Mane, Arnala police station.

The hospital staff, who saw them collapse, brought the two inside but they had already died. The Arnala police were subsequently informed and a team was sent to enquire into the incident.

“Post mortem examination confirmed that both - father and son died due to heart failure. Neither of them had any history of heart disease,” said Mane.

Manish Jain was a jewellery designer. Police said he got married just four months ago, while Narpat was retired, police officers said.

Narpat was the head of the local Jain community organization while Manish was a member of the society committee.

“Every time any of us faced any problems, small or big, it would always be Narpat uncle or Manish rushing to the help of the needy... There were so many people at their funeral on Sunday that the cremation ground was packed. We had a condolence meeting for them on Monday and everyone was stunned by the loss. This will take some time to get over,” said Amar Thakur, a resident of the same complex and a friend of the Jains.