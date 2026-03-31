MUMBAI: Ten days after a woman’s decomposed body was discovered in the bushes in Virar East on March 21, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police crime branch identified the victim as Priya Kumari Yadav, 22, and arrested her husband, who allegedly murdered her over suspicions of an affair, along with an accomplice. Virar murder cracked after 10 days: CCTV trail leads police to husband, aide

Piecing together fragmented evidence and forensic leads proved to be a formidable challenge for investigators, as the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. With no immediate identifiers, the police relied heavily on CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance and movement tracking to crack the case.

The police on Sunday arrested the husband of the deceased and his friend, who allegedly assisted him in carrying out the crime.

On March 21, the woman’s decomposed body was found beneath a jamun (black plum) tree in a field within Shiravali village limits, off the Vajreshwari-Shirsad road in Virar East. Forensic experts initially estimated the woman’s age to be between 25 and 30 years. The post-mortem report confirmed murder; her throat had been slit and she had sustained severe head injuries. A case was registered at Mandvi police station against unknown persons.

Identifying the body posed a significant hurdle, with decomposition erasing visible clues or distinguishing marks.

Unit 3 of the MBVV Crime Branch scanned missing persons records across Vasai-Virar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Palghar, but found no matches. Investigators then turned to more than 500 CCTV cameras in the vicinity and spotted a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler in traffic footage.

Tracking the visuals frame by frame, they identified her clothing and a man riding with her. The duo was seen heading towards Virar. Police traced the motorcycle’s route through successive CCTV feeds up to Nalasopara West, where a clearer frame helped capture the vehicle’s number plate.

Using this lead and technical analysis, the police established the victim’s identity as Priya Kumari Yadav, 22, a resident of Nagindaspada in Nalasopara East. They subsequently arrested her husband, Roshan Yadav, 26, and his accomplice, Bhanupratap Vijay Bahadur Yadav, 30.

Police said Roshan and Priya had eloped and married, after which her parents had disowned her. While Roshan worked and lived with roommates in Nalasopara, Priya stayed in her native village in Uttar Pradesh, where she was allegedly involved in another relationship.

Driven by suspicion, Roshan allegedly plotted her murder, an officer said. On March 15, he brought Priya from Uttar Pradesh to Nalasopara and, with the help of his friend Bhanupratap Singh, hatched the conspiracy.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Doiphode said that on March 19, the accused took Priya on a two-wheeler to a secluded spot near Shiravali village, luring her with the pretext of visiting the Vajreshwari temple. There, they allegedly slit her throat with a sharp knife and crushed her head with a stone before dumping the body in nearby bushes and fleeing.

“We have arrested the two men and recovered the murder weapon from the accused,” said Doiphode.

Decapitated body of man found in gunny bag

Even as the MBVV crime branch cracked Priya Kumari’s murder, another grisly discovery was made on Monday afternoon, a decapitated body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag and dumped in bushes in Virar East.

Pelhar police said a passerby noticed the bag and a strong stench of decomposition and alerted authorities. Officers reached the spot near the highway and found that the bag contained a torso along with a severed head.

A murder case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to identify the deceased and trace those responsible.