Visually-challenged Patra’s medals open eyes for KDMC to build dedicated playground for disabled sportspersons

The achievements of 17-year-old visually-challenged Roshni Patra have motivated the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to develop a dedicated playground with all facilities for disabled sportspersons in the city.

Patra represented Kalyan city in the National Para Swimming Championships 2021-22 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 24 and won three gold medals in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Patra used to practice in a pond at Shevali village in Kalyan during the pandemic. Patra started to learn swimming in 2017 and gradually started representing the city in various competitions.

“I started swimming as a part of my physical fitness as I used to study all the time and play chess. I always wanted to take up some sport for my fitness and that is how I took up swimming. Initially, I was afraid of the water. Today, swimming has given me more confidence and motivation,” said Patra, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart School.

Besides Patra, four other disabled swimmers – Saniya Shaikh and Siddhi Dalvi from Kalyan, and Aryan Joshi and Geetanjali Chaudhari from Dombivli – were among the 52 participants who won medals for Maharashtra State in different categories.

“These students are very hardworking and dedicated. Today, they have made us proud. We met the KDMC commissioner and he has agreed to build a separate dedicated ground for the disabled sportspersons. We will follow up with the authority on a regular basis,” said Archana Joshi, team manager, secretary of Thane Distirct Sports Association.

Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner, said, “There is a need to have a special place for the disabled who are so talented and focussed. We will have a dedicated playground for them in the coming days.”

Four hundred participants from 23 States including 66 from Maharashtra attended the competition. In all, 52 participants won more than 100 medals for the State.

