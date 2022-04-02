Visually-challenged Patra’s medals open eyes for KDMC to build dedicated playground for disabled sportspersons
The achievements of 17-year-old visually-challenged Roshni Patra have motivated the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to develop a dedicated playground with all facilities for disabled sportspersons in the city.
Patra represented Kalyan city in the National Para Swimming Championships 2021-22 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 24 and won three gold medals in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.
Patra used to practice in a pond at Shevali village in Kalyan during the pandemic. Patra started to learn swimming in 2017 and gradually started representing the city in various competitions.
“I started swimming as a part of my physical fitness as I used to study all the time and play chess. I always wanted to take up some sport for my fitness and that is how I took up swimming. Initially, I was afraid of the water. Today, swimming has given me more confidence and motivation,” said Patra, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart School.
Besides Patra, four other disabled swimmers – Saniya Shaikh and Siddhi Dalvi from Kalyan, and Aryan Joshi and Geetanjali Chaudhari from Dombivli – were among the 52 participants who won medals for Maharashtra State in different categories.
“These students are very hardworking and dedicated. Today, they have made us proud. We met the KDMC commissioner and he has agreed to build a separate dedicated ground for the disabled sportspersons. We will follow up with the authority on a regular basis,” said Archana Joshi, team manager, secretary of Thane Distirct Sports Association.
Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner, said, “There is a need to have a special place for the disabled who are so talented and focussed. We will have a dedicated playground for them in the coming days.”
Four hundred participants from 23 States including 66 from Maharashtra attended the competition. In all, 52 participants won more than 100 medals for the State.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
-
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
-
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone
Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone. Following the State Health Department's analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District's rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.
-
Bank fraud: Former MLC’s properties to be auctioned for failure to pay dues
PUNE Recovery officer has issued public notice to auction sealed properties of former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Anil Bhosale to pay dues in the case of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative bank fraud. Bhosale, housed in Yerawada jail, and others have been accused of siphoning off money from the bank. Bhosale's wife Reshma Bhosale was an elected member with Bharatiya Janata Party in Pune Municipal Corporation.
