VJTI to conduct structural audit of rehab bldgs under Patra Chawl redvpt project

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will rope in the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct a structural audit of all rehabilitation buildings under the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, the housing authority informed the Bombay High Court last week.

The division bench of justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe was hearing a petition filed by Goregaon Siddharth Nagar Sahakari Griha Nirman Samstha, the co-operative housing society that manages the rehabilitation buildings, regarding poor quality of construction and recent instances of lift malfunctioning and plaster falling off.

Advocate Samir Vaidya, the petitioner’s counsel, said that a large chunk of plaster had fallen off from the exterior of the C building in April this year. On October 13, a similar incident occurred in the F building, while there was an instance of lift malfunction in the L building, Vaidya said. The incidents were serious in nature and called for undertaking a structural audit of all the buildings, he noted.

Advocate Mahesh Londhe, who represented the contractor, Relcon Infraprojects Ltd, conceded that the incidents were of concern, but said such incidents had not taken place in any of the firm’s projects over the past 45 years. Immediate steps would be taken to identify the causes of the incidents and conduct an inspection of all rehabilitation buildings, so that the construction was certified as safe and habitable, Londhe added.

Mhada admitted that the collapse of external plaster in the newly constructed buildings was “a matter of grave concern as it raises serious questions regarding the quality of workmanship, supervision, and materials used in construction.”

The housing authority had, before the court order, written to the contractor, saying the safety of residents and structural integrity of the buildings were of paramount importance. The plaster collapse incidents not only posed a significant risk to life and property but also reflected poorly on the standards of the project. Mhada had told the developer, and ordered a third party audit, but only of the external plaster.

The court, however, expressed concern, saying appropriate steps were required not only in regard to the buildings where the plaster had collapsed and the lift had malfunctioned, but in all rehabilitation buildings.

“It is only after a third party audit report is available that further appropriate orders can be passed on the habitation of the flats/ tenements of buildings in question,” the court said.

Accordingly, Mhada agreed to expand the scope of the audit to structural stability of all the buildings. The court has ordered Mhada and the contractor to take expeditious steps and posted the matter for further hearing on November 19.