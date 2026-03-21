MUMBAI: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has raised property tax by 15% and doubled water tax in its ₹4,208 crore budget for 2026-27, citing a revenue shortfall. VVCMC doubles water tax, increases property tax by 15%

Municipal commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi presented the revised budget on Friday, up from ₹3,194.71 crore last year. The budget also proposes to increase the capital grant to ₹642.61 crore from ₹320.78 crore.

Suryavanshi said the hike was necessary because the civic body did not meet expected income targets from property tax, water charges and other fees in the current financial year. He added that water tax was increased due to high supply costs.

Civic officials said the decision follows a shortfall in expected revenue from property tax, urban planning fees, market charges and water dues in the current financial year, despite spending over 80% of last year’s funds. To bridge this gap, the corporation has proposed higher revenue targets, particularly through tax hikes.

Notably, this is the first budget in five years that elected representatives discussed and approved following the March 9 elections. Previous budgets had been cleared administratively after the council’s term expired in 2020.

During the standing committee meeting, members raised concerns over several issues, including rising expenditure on events such as the Mayor’s Marathon, high stationery costs, and lower allocation for medicines and public health.

They also flagged delays in public infrastructure works, including parks, drainage cleaning, mosquito control and the poor condition of public toilets. Concerns were also raised over inadequate budgetary provisions for tribal welfare and senior citizens.

Suryavanshi said the budget prioritises healthcare, water supply, solid waste management, fire services, electricity systems, environmental conservation, roads, tourism and urban amenities.