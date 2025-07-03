Wagholi association calls for inquiry into mass rejection of voter ID applications

PUNE: The Wagholi Against Corruption and Oppression (WACO) Welfare Association has criticised what it terms as a systematic and discriminatory rejection of voter ID applications submitted by the residents of Wagholi. Election-Commission-staff-seals-the-EVMs-at-181-Mahim-assembly-constituency-election-office-in-Dadar-Kalpak-Pathak-HT-photo

The association has alleged that in the past four to five months, the Election department at the Shirur Tahsil Office has rejected almost all Form 6 (new voter registration) and Form 8 (correction and transfer) applications if the applicants did not physically visit the office, located more than 50 km away, for in-person document verification.

WACO on Wednesday claimed that this process has led to the blanket rejection of applications from those unable to make the long journey to Shirur, including students, working professionals, senior citizens, and women. The association alleged that every application submitted without a personal visit, even when accompanied by valid supporting documents, was turned down without explanation.

“This is not just mismanagement, it’s disenfranchisement,” said Anil Kumar Mishra, president of the WACO Welfare Association. “We’re not talking about a few clerical errors. Every single application from Wagholi that didn’t involve a physical visit to Shirur has been rejected without transparent reasoning. This is targeted exclusion from the democratic process.”

Mishra further said the situation exposes the stark gap between the promises of inclusive digital governance and the ground reality. He questioned why the Election Commission, which promotes voter empowerment under Digital India, still insists on physical verification that requires a 50-km commute. “If banks can verify customers through video KYC in 2025, why can’t the Election Commission do the same for voter ID?” he asked.

According to WACO, hundreds of eligible voters have been affected, many applying for the first time or seeking updates following changes in address or marital status. The group says forcing residents of an urban fringe like Wagholi to travel to a remote tahsil office for a basic verification process is impractical, exclusionary, and contrary to the spirit of democracy.

In response to the growing outcry, WACO has issued a four-point charter of demands. It has called for an immediate inquiry into the alleged irregularities at the Shirur Election department, the establishment of a local verification centre in Wagholi, the implementation of video or digital verification systems to ensure ease of access, and the reconsideration of all rejected applications. Mishra warned that if timely action is not taken, the association will escalate the issue to the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India. “We are even exploring legal options,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, a senior official from the Pune district administration’s Voter Registration department said that rejections often occur when applicants fail to fill out forms correctly or attach incomplete documentation. However, he added that the department would review the cases flagged by WACO and initiate corrections where necessary.