Waiting rooms, ORS among EC measures to combat heat

Mumbai: With the sweltering summer heat impacting voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India on Friday directed local authorities to set up waiting rooms, distribute oral rehydration salt (ORS) packets and arrange for drinking water at all polling booths on voting day.

Chief electoral officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam, while addressing the media on Friday, said that voters would be made to sit in waiting rooms as per token numbers to combat the heat. “Most voters have been turning up at booths only after the intensity of the heat reduces in the evening. So, we have asked authorities to allow every person present at the booth at 6pm to cast their vote.”

Voter turnout during the first and second phases of polling on April 19 and 26 respectively was lower than 2019 figures, with many blaming high temperatures for the dip. The commission has now directed local authorities to take measures to improve the turnout.

When asked about the steep rise in poll percentage for first phase, from figures released on poll day to data released this week, the CEO said, “The revised figures released by ECI two days ago were submitted by us immediately after the polls. The figures were shown to polling agents of all parties and there was nothing to hide.”

According to figures released by the CEO’s office, nearly 20.9 million voters across 11 constituencies in the state will cast their vote during the third phase scheduled on May 7. A total of 258 candidates are in the fray for the third phase including 38 candidates from Baramati – the highest from any constituency in the state. The commission has arranged for 23,036 polling booths, of which 114 are deemed critical, the highest in Satara at 40.

Meanwhile, election authorities said they have seized liquor, freebies, drugs and precious metals worth ₹531 crore since March 31. Seized items include liquor worth ₹36.8 crore, cash worth ₹49.95 crore and drugs worth ₹220.65 crore. Authorities also seized 50,397 licensed guns and took prohibitory action against 1,11,878 people with previous criminal records.