Wall collapse in Trombay kills 4-year-old

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy died and two others were injured on Saturday evening after a balcony at the Datt Nagar slums in Cheeta Camp, Trombay, collapsed.

The Mumbai fire brigade chief, Hemant Parab, said, “The parapet wall of terrace (railing wall) of the ground plus one storey structure had collapsed. Three persons who were injured were taken to the Shatabdi hospital by the locals.”

As per the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 4-year-old Pranay Ashok Mane was brought dead to the hospital. Eight-year-old Prince Ashish Kolji and 45-year-old Jafar Mandal were admitted to the Govandi hospital with minor injuries.

Dr Vidya Thakur, chief medical superintendent for peripheral hospitals, said the three were brought around 7-7.30 pm. “The 4-year-old boy died of polytrauma. The other two are stable and under treatment. They have no major injuries,”.

According to locals, children including Mane and Kolji were playing below the structure when the wall collapsed.

Shaikh Faiyaz Alam, a member of the Govandi Citizens Forum, who lives in the vicinity said, “Kids were playing in the area when this wall collapsed, the structure looked very old. The wall that collapsed was on the roadside where kids were playing.”

After the incident, firemen removed the precariously hanging portion of the parapet wall and the area near the building was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.