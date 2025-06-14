Warring BJP factions clash in Kandivali public meeting

MUMBAI: Two factions of the local BJP unit in Kandivali, a western suburb of Mumbai, engaged in a scuffle during a public meeting, in the presence of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Friday. The altercation was reportedly the culmination of brewing differences between the two groups led by party leaders Pravin Darekar and Devang Dave. Mumbai, India – February 7, 2017: Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar during the party's manifesto releasing function for BMC elections at Vasant Smurti, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Shelar had convened a meeting of Janupada residents to discuss the rehabilitation of slum dwellers residing in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). As he was leaving after the meeting, Dave approached him with a memorandum. Prakash Darekar, a former corporator and brother of BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, reportedly used foul language at Dave. Dave retaliated with similar language, and then the supporters from both the sides reportedly attacked each other, leading to a brawl.

The police present at the meeting had to intervene. Dave, who is a member of the election committee of the state BJP, was taken to Samata Nagar police station by the police. He, however, insisted on an FIR against Prakash Darekar. Dave is reportedly interested in contesting the ensuing corporation election from one of the wards in Kandivali, where a close associate of Darekar is a frontrunner.

Prakash Darekar denied any such incident took place. “I was on the stage with Shelar ji, and nothing happened between me and Dave or our workers. Some issues related to hawkers were raised during the meeting, and the clashes may have taken place between groups of outsiders. Nothing happened between BJP workers.”

Dave, however, said, “Without any reason, we were attacked by Prakash Darekar and his supporters. We did not retaliate, but went to the police station for action. Our party leadership has assured me of stern action against them. We have been getting threats from them for raising the issues of the people. Now it has reached the level of physical attack, which is not the culture of the party.”

Meanwhile, Shelar’s office stated that the scuffle took place after he had left the spot.