‘We take full responsibility for Mumbai’s roads’: Shelar after visiting eastern suburbs

Mumbai: Following reports of waterlogging from many parts of the city during the downpour on Tuesday evening, Mumbai suburban guardian minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday visited the eastern suburbs and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to penalise road contractors for shoddy and incomplete work.

“The contractors have clearly fallen short in planning and executing the road works as required. Those who have failed to deliver must face strict penalties,” Shelar told reporters during his visit to the eastern suburbs. He was accompanied by BMC additional commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar.

The BMC has resolved to complete all road repair and concretisation work in the city by May 31.

Shelar’s visit commenced from the stretch between MP Vaidya Marg and the Tilak Road junction under the N ward. Local residents complained about a road that had remained dug up for over six months till Wednesday morning, when it was hurriedly concretised.

He then visited the stretch between Ghatkopar West and Vikhroli Park Site, also under the N ward. Here too, the road had been concretised a few hours prior to the visit and residents expressed strong dissatisfaction about the contractor.

In S ward of Bhandup, Shelar visited the Ashok Kedare chowk and Tembhi Pada areas where a road had been concretised partially and not levelled properly. After local BJP office-bearers and residents complained about the contractor, Shelar asked Bangar to take immediate corrective measures.

Following the visit, Shelar told reporters that the state government took full responsibility for the condition of roads in Mumbai’s suburbs.

“We have directed the administration not to initiate any new road works until the ongoing ones are completed properly. If one side of a road is done, it must be fully finished, levelled and aligned with the other to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he said.

As an accountable public representative, he was working with local leaders to ensure accountability and action, he said.

During the visit, Shelar was also accompanied by Ghatkopar East MLA Parag Shah, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, and former corporators Prakash Gangadhare, Bhalchandra Shirsat and Prabhakar Shinde.