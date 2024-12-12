Menu Explore
Week of highs and lows in Mumbai ends on high

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Mumbai experienced a heat spike with temperatures reaching 35.6°C, 2.5°C above normal, marking the hottest spot in Maharashtra this week.

Mumbai: With the hottest December in 13 years last Wednesday and going on to touch the month’s coldest with 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, this Wednesday once again recorded a high temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory, which was 2.5 degrees over normal. This heat came close to 37.3 degrees Celsius touched last Wednesday. With this, Mumbai was the hottest spot in the whole of Maharashtra.

Colaba was not far, the mercury touching 33.7 degrees Celsius in the day, one degree above normal.

The minimum temperature too had risen from the lows experienced this Monday. Santacruz recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius and Colaba 22.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees and 0.9 degrees above normal respectively.

Due to a low-pressure system bringing in easterly winds, IMD foresees the temperature will continue to stay in the same range, with the possibility of a rise in minimum temperatures till Friday, after which it may dip again.

